'Brat Summer Never Over' For Internet Sensation Grabbing Cone From Margate Ice Cream Shop

TikTok comedian Jake Shane stopped by an ice cream shop in Atlantic County with his sidekick roomie this week.

Margate Dairy Bar & Burger shared a photo of the 24-year-old and his roommate, Julia Mervis, last weekend.

Shane, whose real name is Jake Roshkow, appears to be vacationing in the area.

He shared the image on Instagram, too, captioning it, "brat summer is never over."

Shane, who has 784K followers on Instagram and 3.2M on TikTok, went viral for his reenactments of historical moments.

Some of his most-viewed videos are:

