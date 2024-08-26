Barbed Fish Injures Ventnor City Swimmer: Beach Patrol

The man suffered a hand injury at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, the Ventnor City Beach Patrol said. He received first-aid treatment at the scene.

The injury was not confirmed to be from a shark bite and was likely caused by a skate, which is a type of ray with barbs on its tail.

"We’ve noticed an increase in marine activity of all kinds in the area which is normal for late summer warm water," the beach patrol said. "As a precaution, we restricted swimming at nearby beaches to ankle-deep water while we continue to monitor the situation."

Beachgoers were also reminded to only swim at guarded beaches between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

