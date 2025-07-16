Partly Cloudy 79°

Assault Inside Ventnor Apartment Building: Police

An assault inside a Ventnor apartment building on Tuesday, July 15, is under investigation, police said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Ventnor PD
Sam Barron

At 11:16 a.m., officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls about a disturbance at 11 South Nashville Ave., Ventnor police said.

Mutual aid was requested from other nearby departments and officers determined an aggravated assault had taken place within the apartment building, police said.

A male victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The incident is under investigation though officers have determined this was an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public, police said.

