Assault Inside Ventnor Apartment Building: Police

At 11:16 a.m., officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls about a disturbance at 11 South Nashville Ave., Ventnor police said.

Mutual aid was requested from other nearby departments and officers determined an aggravated assault had taken place within the apartment building, police said.

A male victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The incident is under investigation though officers have determined this was an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ventnor-Margate and receive free news updates.