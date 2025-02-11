Road Rage: Cops Seek Driver Driver Who Waved Gun At Postal Worker In Upper Township

At 12:37 p.m., the suspect, was driving a black Cadillac SUV when he had an altercation with a USPS postal worker, while traveling northbound on the State Highway 50 bridge in Upper Township, New Jersey State Police said. During the altercation, both individuals were outside their vehicles when the suspect brandished a firearm before fleeing the scene, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6'", between 40 and 50 years old, with dirty blond hair, a scruffy beard, and wearing a dark t-shirt.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police at 609-861-5698.

