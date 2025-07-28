Fair 78°

SHARE

Injured Patients Airlifted After 2-Car Crash: Marmora FD

Three people were injured following a two-car crash in Upper Township on Saturday, July 26, authorities said.

A two-car crash left three people injured in Upper Township

A two-car crash left three people injured in Upper Township

 Photo Credit: Marmora Fire Department Facebook
Sam Barron

At 12:25 p.m., first responders responded to the 800 block of South Shore Road in Upper Township for a car crash with entrapment, the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company said.

Upon approval, firefighters found one person trapped in a vehicle, with another person on the ground and a third person injured who had self-extricated, fire officials said.

A helicopter was requested to airlift the injured patients to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.

The crash remains under investigation, firefighters said. 

to follow Daily Voice Upper Township and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE