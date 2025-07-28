Injured Patients Airlifted After 2-Car Crash: Marmora FD

At 12:25 p.m., first responders responded to the 800 block of South Shore Road in Upper Township for a car crash with entrapment, the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company said.

Upon approval, firefighters found one person trapped in a vehicle, with another person on the ground and a third person injured who had self-extricated, fire officials said.

A helicopter was requested to airlift the injured patients to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.

The crash remains under investigation, firefighters said.

