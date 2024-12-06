'Why Are You Doing This To Me?' Unlicensed NJ Bartender Charged With DUI After Crash (Video)

The 37-minute bodycam footage of the arrest, published by Transparency Bodycam, shows 33-year-old Melissa Hoffman’s erratic behavior during the field sobriety tests and her emotional outburst in the back of the patrol car during her arrest on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Hoffman, of Cranford, was stopped after a reported motor vehicle accident near St. Marks Avenue and St. Paul Avenue around 10:21 p.m. in Westfield, according to the Westfield PD's arrest report. Officers responding to the crash were given a description of the involved vehicle, a black Dodge Durango, according to police documents obtained by Daily Voice.

While Officer Colin Scanlon responded to the crash site, Officer Markovy Jacques patrolled the area and saw a Dodge Durango matching the caller’s description. Jacques followed the vehicle as it made a sharp, erratic right turn from South Avenue West onto Crossway Place, then turned left onto North Avenue.

Hoffman pulled over near Whittier Avenue after Jacques activated his emergency lights. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected the odor of alcohol, noting Hoffman’s slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Hoffman told officers she was driving home after finishing her shift as a bartender.

“Did you have anything to drink tonight?” Jacques asked her.

“No thank you,” Hoffman replied.

Sergeant Wierzbicki arrived on the scene to assist, and Hoffman was asked to step out of the vehicle for field sobriety testing.

Hoffman stumbled through the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) test, where officers observed a lack of smooth pursuit and other signs of impairment, the arrest report shows. During the Walk and Turn test, she failed to walk heel-to-toe and took the wrong number of steps, according to police papers. The One Leg Stand test proved no easier for Hoffman, as she was unable to keep her foot raised properly, setting it down before completing the exercise, authorities said.

With her driving behavior, physical indicators of intoxication, and failed sobriety tests, officers placed Hoffman under arrest for driving under the influence, police said.

In the back of the patrol car, a visibly emotional Hoffman began sobbing uncontrollably and at one point shouted, “Why are you doing this to me?”

Hoffman was transported to the Westfield Police Department, where she was read the Standard Statement for Motor Vehicle Operators. Initially agreeing to provide breath samples, she later failed to cooperate during the administration of the Alcotest, leading to an additional charge for refusal, police said.

Hoffman’s vehicle was impounded under John’s Law and towed by George’s Towing and Recovery. After processing, Hoffman was released into her father’s custody after he signed a Potential Liability Warning Form on her behalf.

Hoffman faces several charges, including driving while intoxicated, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report a motor vehicle accident, refusal to provide breath samples, and failure to possess a driver’s license and insurance card.

She was scheduled to appear in Westfield Municipal Court on Nov. 19, 2024, at 9 a.m.

Police remind residents of the dangers of impaired driving, especially as the busy holiday season approaches.

