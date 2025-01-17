Up To 8 Inches Of Snow Expected Across NJ, PA: Here's This Weekend's Winter Storm Forecast

A brand-new snowfall forecast was issued Friday afternoon, Jan. 17. The areas that could see the most snow are the Poconos (8 to 12 inches), Sussex County (8 inches), Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Warren, and Hunterdon counties, in NJ, and Allentown/Reading (6 to 8 inches). Central Jersey could see 4 to inches while the Jersey Shore is expected to get 2 to 4 inches (see map above).

A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of North Jersey and Eastern PA.

An arctic blast is expected after the snow (click here for temps). The National Weather Service warns that the coldest period will be Monday night through Thursday morning, with highs in the teens and lows dipping below 0°F.

Timeline of Events:

Saturday, Jan. 18: A 20% chance of localized freezing rain is expected in far northern Delaware and extreme southeastern Pennsylvania during the morning hours. Any freezing rain could create slippery conditions, particularly on untreated surfaces. Temperatures are expected to rise later, transitioning precipitation to plain rain.

Sunday, Jan. 19: A significant snowstorm is expected to impact the region. Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour, leading to accumulations of 6-10 inches northwest of the I-95 corridor and lighter totals of 1-3 inches closer to the coast where snow may mix with rain. Travel conditions could become treacherous with snow-covered roads and reduced visibility.

Sunday Night (Jan. 19) to Wednesday Night (Jan. 22): Dangerously cold air will move into the region, bringing wind chills below 0°F. The bitter cold poses risks of frostbite, hypothermia, frozen pipes, and increased energy demand.

Sunday Night to Wednesday (Jan. 22): Marine conditions will worsen, with freezing spray and increased ice cover expected on back bays, the Delaware Bay, and the tidal Delaware River. Hazardous navigation conditions will impact marine vessels.

Travel Disruptions: Widespread snowfall and potential freezing rain are likely to make roads hazardous. Snow-covered highways and low visibility will make driving conditions difficult.

Health and Safety Concerns: The dangerously low wind chills increase the risk of hypothermia and frostbite for anyone outside without proper protection.

Infrastructure Risks: Prolonged sub-zero wind chills could lead to frozen pipes and strain on heating systems due to increased energy demand.

Click here for a full forecast from the NWS.

