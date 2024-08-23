Union Mailman Found Guilty Of Taking Bribes To Transport Drugs: Feds

For five years, from 2015 to 2010, Emerson Pavilus received cash payments in exchange for helping individuals intercept packages containing illegal narcotics and other illicit materials while working as a mailman in Flanders, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Pavilus provided his conspirators with addresses for vacant houses along his mail route to which they could ship illegal packages, Sellinger said. Pavilus then intercepted those packages from the mail stream and personally delivered them to his conspirators in exchange for bribe payments at places other than the addresses listed on the packages, Selliger said.

Pavilus was convicted of receiving bribes as a public official, conspiring to defraud the United States, and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, Sellinger said.

