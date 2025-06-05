Two People Tried to Get Bribe From Union Township Business Owner: AG

Steven Carr, a 54-year-old Staten Island resident, and Whitney DaSilva, a 38-year-old Kearny resident face charges of bribery and conspiracy, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. Carr also faces charges of theft by deception, Platkin said.

Between February and May 2024, the owner of a Union Township business was involved in administrative proceedings with the township related to his establishment, Platkin said. DaSilva introduced the business owner to Carr, who said he knew a township official and that he could help him out- but for a fee, quoted at between $10,000 and $15,000 in cash, Platkin said.

The money would be passed on to the official and the business owner's legal issues would be resolved, Carr promised, Platkin said. DaSilva offered to pass the bribe money from the business owner to Carr, Platkin said.

The township official had no part in the scheme, Platkin said, and Carr falsely represented that the bribe offer had come from the official. The business owner reported the bribery scheme to law enforcement, Platkin said.

