Storms Knock Out Power To Thousands Across NJ; Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 10PM

As of 6:15 p.m., Sussex County had the most widespread outages, with 3,029 customers in the dark, JCP&L reported. The hardest-hit towns included:

Sparta, with 1,724 outages

Ogdensburg, with 404 outages

Andover, with 298 outages

Stillwater, with 210 outages

In Morris County, 1,295 customers were without power, including:

646 in Chester

265 in Mendham Borough

136 in Mendham Township

Smaller outages were reported in North Jersey and Camden County, according to PSE&G. These included:

251 customers in Westwood (Bergen County)

791 customers in Oaklyn (Camden County)

Utility crews are working to restore service. Residents are advised to stay away from downed wires and report outages directly to their electric provider.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m., for several New Jersey counties, including Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren, according to the National Weather Service.

