NJ Schools Closed, Delayed Due To Winter Storm Bringing Up To 8 Inches Of Snow

Snowfall totals are expected to be highest in South Jersey, where 6 to 8 inches of could fall, the National Weather Service says. Vineland and Atlantic City are forecasted to get 4 to 6 inches, while Cape May and Bethany Beach are expected to see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

In central and coastal New Jersey, snowfall totals will range between 2 and 4 inches. Trenton is forecasted to receive 2 to 4 inches, while Toms River and Long Branch could see 3 to 4 inches.

The following schools will be impacted by the storm on Wednesday, Feb. 12:

CAPE MAY (all schools below are closed)

Cape May Special Services

Cape May County Tech

North Wildwood

Ocean City

Upper Township

Wildwood City

MONMOUTH COUNTY (all schools below have delayed openings)

Asbury Park

Deal

Eatontown

Fair Haven

Freehold

Freehold Regional High School

Freehold Township

Holmdel

Howell

Keansburg

Keyport

Little Silver

Long Branch

Marlboro

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional Schools

Millstone

Monmouth Beach

Neptune City

Red Bank

Roosevelt

Rumson

Rumson-Fair Haven Regional HS

Shore Regional High School

Shrewsbury

Tinton Falls

Union Beach

Upper Freehold

Wall Township

OCEAN COUNTY (all schools below have delayed openings)

Barnegat

Bay Head

Beach Haven

Berkeley Township

Central Regional School District

Eagleswood

Island Heights

Lacey Township

Jackson

Lakehurst

Lavallette

Little Egg Harbor

Long Beach Island Consolidated School District

Manchester

Ocean County Vocational Tech

Ocean Gate

Ocean Township

Plumsted Township

Point Pleasant

Seaside Heights

Southern Regional

Stafford

Did we miss any? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

