NJ Schools Closed, Delayed Due To Winter Storm Bringing Up To 8 Inches Of Snow

Snowfall totals are expected to be highest in South Jersey, where 6 to 8 inches of could fall, the National Weather Service says. Vineland and Atlantic City are forecasted to get 4 to 6 inches, while Cape May and Bethany Beach are expected to see 2 to 4 inches of snow.
In central and coastal New Jersey, snowfall totals will range between 2 and 4 inches. Trenton is forecasted to receive 2 to 4 inches, while Toms River and Long Branch could see 3 to 4 inches.
The following schools will be impacted by the storm on Wednesday, Feb. 12:
CAPE MAY (all schools below are closed)
- Cape May Special Services
- Cape May County Tech
- North Wildwood
- Ocean City
- Upper Township
- Wildwood City
MONMOUTH COUNTY (all schools below have delayed openings)
- Asbury Park
- Deal
- Eatontown
- Fair Haven
- Freehold
- Freehold Regional High School
- Freehold Township
- Holmdel
- Howell
- Keansburg
- Keyport
- Little Silver
- Long Branch
- Marlboro
- Matawan-Aberdeen Regional Schools
- Millstone
- Monmouth Beach
- Neptune City
- Red Bank
- Roosevelt
- Rumson
- Rumson-Fair Haven Regional HS
- Shore Regional High School
- Shrewsbury
- Tinton Falls
- Union Beach
- Upper Freehold
- Wall Township
OCEAN COUNTY (all schools below have delayed openings)
- Barnegat
- Bay Head
- Beach Haven
- Berkeley Township
- Central Regional School District
- Eagleswood
- Island Heights
- Lacey Township
- Jackson
- Lakehurst
- Lavallette
- Little Egg Harbor
- Long Beach Island Consolidated School District
- Manchester
- Ocean County Vocational Tech
- Ocean Gate
- Ocean Township
- Plumsted Township
- Point Pleasant
- Seaside Heights
- Southern Regional
- Stafford
Did we miss any? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
