Overcast 36°

SHARE

NJ Schools Closed, Delayed Due To Winter Storm Bringing Up To 8 Inches Of Snow

Many schools across New Jersey will be closed or will have delayed openings Wednesday, Feb. 12 due to another winter storm set to bring heavy snowfall, sleet, and rain to the region (scroll for the complete list).

Parts of New Jersey will see up to eight inches of snow Wednesday, Feb. 12, the National Weather Service reports.

Parts of New Jersey will see up to eight inches of snow Wednesday, Feb. 12, the National Weather Service reports.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Snowfall totals are expected to be highest in South Jersey, where 6 to 8 inches of could fall, the National Weather Service says. Vineland and Atlantic City are forecasted to get 4 to 6 inches, while Cape May and Bethany Beach are expected to see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

In central and coastal New Jersey, snowfall totals will range between 2 and 4 inches. Trenton is forecasted to receive 2 to 4 inches, while Toms River and Long Branch could see 3 to 4 inches.

The following schools will be impacted by the storm on Wednesday, Feb. 12:

CAPE MAY (all schools below are closed)

  • Cape May Special Services
  • Cape May County Tech
  • North Wildwood
  • Ocean City
  • Upper Township
  • Wildwood City

MONMOUTH COUNTY (all schools below have delayed openings)

  • Asbury Park 
  • Deal 
  • Eatontown 
  • Fair Haven 
  • Freehold 
  • Freehold Regional High School 
  • Freehold Township 
  • Holmdel 
  • Howell 
  • Keansburg 
  • Keyport 
  • Little Silver 
  • Long Branch 
  • Marlboro 
  • Matawan-Aberdeen Regional Schools
  • Millstone 
  • Monmouth Beach 
  • Neptune City 
  • Red Bank 
  • Roosevelt 
  • Rumson 
  • Rumson-Fair Haven Regional HS
  • Shore Regional High School 
  • Shrewsbury 
  • Tinton Falls 
  • Union Beach 
  • Upper Freehold 
  • Wall Township 

OCEAN COUNTY (all schools below have delayed openings)

  • Barnegat 
  • Bay Head 
  • Beach Haven 
  • Berkeley Township
  • Central Regional School District
  • Eagleswood 
  • Island Heights 
  • Lacey Township 
  • Jackson 
  • Lakehurst 
  • Lavallette 
  • Little Egg Harbor 
  • Long Beach Island Consolidated School District
  • Manchester 
  • Ocean County Vocational Tech
  • Ocean Gate
  • Ocean Township 
  • Plumsted Township 
  • Point Pleasant 
  • Seaside Heights 
  • Southern Regional 
  • Stafford 

Did we miss any? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE