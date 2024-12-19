Six People Arrested After Police Pursuit Ends In Overturned Vehicle: Union PD

At 12:55 p.m., officers spotted a 2017 Acura MDX speeding on Route 22 and a license plate check revealed the vehicle was stolen from Belleville, Township of Union police said. Ahzir Williams, a 19-year-old Newark resident and the driver of the stolen car increased his speed and a pursuit began, police said.

The stolen car traveled around various streets in Union, Hillside, Irvington and Newark before it crashed on Lyons Avenue in Newark, flipped over and landed on its roof. The occupants, five juveniles and Williams, were taken into custody, police said. One juvenile sustained a minor leg injury, police said.

Found inside the stolen SUV was a women’s purse, credit cards and items belonging to other people, police said.

All of the occupants were charged with possessing the stolen car, police said. Williams was wanted in Passaic and Somerset Counties for auto theft related crimes, police said. He was also charged with eluding the police and assault for the injuries to the motorists at the conclusion of the pursuit, police said. He was sent to the Union County Jail.

One of the juveniles was wanted for a shooting in Newark, police said.

