Plainfield, Mountainside Drenched With 6+ Inches: See The Town-By-Town Totals

Overnight storms slammed North and Central Jersey with up to 7 inches of rain, flooding roads, trapping cars, and shutting down major highways by Tuesday, July 15, according to the National Weather Service and emergency alerts.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The storm left two people dead in Plainfield, where waters rose quickly, leaving residents trapped in vehicles.

The heaviest rainfall came from Oakland (Bergen County), where 7 inches were recorded, followed closely by:

  • Plainfield (Union County): 6.59 inches
  • Mountainside (Union County): 6.35 inches
  • Watchung (Somerset County): 6.51 inches
  • Edison Twp (Middlesex County): 5.35 inches
  • Wyckoff (Bergen County): 5.22 inches

Several towns across Union and Somerset counties were hit with more than 4 inches, including:

  • Franklin Twp (Somerset): 4.31 inches
  • Bridgewater: 4.16 inches
  • Linden (Union County): 4.19 inches
  • Manville: 4.03 inches
  • Middlesex: 3.76 inches
  • Somerset: 3.74 inches

Other notable totals:

  • Park Ridge (Bergen): 3.21 inches
  • North Brunswick: 3.52 inches
  • Highland Park: 3.37 inches
  • New Brunswick: 2.75 inches
  • Clark (Union): 3.54 inches
  • Cranford (Union): 3.19 inches

Multiple flood-related road closures were reported by 9:16 a.m., including:

  • “Flooding on US 22 eastbound West of CR 529/Washington Ave in Green Brook Twp. All lanes closed.”
  • “Flooding on US 22 westbound CR 525/Thompson Av in Bridgewater Twp. All lanes closed.”
  • “Flooding on US 22 westbound West of CR 531/Somerset Av/Watchung Av in North Plainfield. All lanes closed.”
  • “Flooding on NJ 28 in both directions from West of Warrenville Rd in Middlesex to CR 626/Somerset St in Somerville. All lanes closed.”

Additional towns with heavy downpours included:

  • Long Hill Twp (Morris): 4.47 inches
  • Butler (Morris): 4.17 inches
  • Mountainside (Union): 6.35 inches
  • Chatham: 3.71 inches
  • Pompton Plains: 3.31 inches
  • Stafford Twp (Ocean): 4.07 inches
  • Broadway (Warren): 3.27 inches

Click here for the full list of rainfall totals from the National Weather Service and here for the regional map.

