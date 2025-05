At 6:22 a.m., a red Acura MDX traveling east on Morris Avenue veered into the westbound lanes and struck a red Volkswagen Jetta, Union Township police said.

Three people remain hospitalized, with two in serious but stable condition and another in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Union Police Department Fatal Accident Team,, police said.

