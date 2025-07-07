NJ Releases List Of Cops Suspended, Fired In 2024: See Why

The report — published Monday, July 8 — lists the names of 543 officers from 172 agencies who were suspended for more than five days, demoted, or fired last year. The release is part of a broader transparency initiative launched in 2021, aimed at increasing public access to police misconduct records.

The searchable report, available on the Attorney General’s website, includes summaries describing the behavior that led to each disciplinary action.

Among the more serious cases:

A Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detective was fired for having sex with a confidential informant (p. 10).

A Bergen County Sheriff’s officer was terminated after committing domestic violence and violating a restraining order (p. 11).

A Newark police officer was fired for engaging in sexual contact with a civilian while on duty (p. 90).

A Passaic County sheriff’s corrections officer was terminated for smuggling contraband to an inmate (p. 94).

A Camden County corrections officer was let go for submitting fraudulent timesheets (p. 30).

A New Jersey State Police sergeant was demoted for discriminatory conduct that created a hostile work environment (p. 117).

Most disciplinary cases, however, involved attendance-related violations like lateness or last-minute call-outs.

In addition to the major discipline report, the Attorney General’s Office also released a summary of internal affairs cases from 2024. More than 15,000 investigations were opened across New Jersey, involving about 8,800 officers. One-third of closed cases ended in sustained findings, often leading to a written or verbal reprimand.

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said the releases are key to maintaining public trust.

“Publicly releasing this data about the handling of disciplinary matters helps maintain the public’s trust in those dedicated, hardworking men and women of law enforcement,” Platkin said.

The major discipline disclosures are mandated under AG Directive 2021-6 and AG Directive 2022-14, which broadened what must be reported to include excessive force, untruthfulness, discriminatory conduct, and other serious infractions.

All documents, including interactive dashboards, can be viewed at njoag.gov. Click here for the 2024 Discipline Report.

