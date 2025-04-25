Mostly Cloudy 59°

SHARE

NJ High School Teacher Admits to Exchanging Sexually Explicit Images With Minor: Feds

A 53-year-old high school teacher from Springfield admitted to possessing child pornography after messaging a minor on Wednesday, April 23, authorities said.

Union High School

Union High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

From February 2023 to July 2023, Michael Hamilton, who was the band director at Union High School, began messaging a minor online, the Justice Department said. Hamilton and the minor exchanged hundreds of sexually explicit messages, pictures and videos, the Justice Department said.

Hamilton later met the minor and recorded their sexual encounter on video, US Attorney Alina Habba said. Law enforcement seized a copy of the video during a search of his home in October 2023.

Hamilton faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in September, Habba said

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE