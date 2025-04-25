NJ High School Teacher Admits to Exchanging Sexually Explicit Images With Minor: Feds

From February 2023 to July 2023, Michael Hamilton, who was the band director at Union High School, began messaging a minor online, the Justice Department said. Hamilton and the minor exchanged hundreds of sexually explicit messages, pictures and videos, the Justice Department said.

Hamilton later met the minor and recorded their sexual encounter on video, US Attorney Alina Habba said. Law enforcement seized a copy of the video during a search of his home in October 2023.

Hamilton faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in September, Habba said

