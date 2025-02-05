As of 7:50 p.m., the following schools in North Jersey announced delayed openings or closures (scroll down for a complete forecast):
BERGEN (closed):
- Glen Rock
- Mahwah
- Oakland
- Ridgewood
- Wyckoff
BERGEN (delayed):
- Bogota
- Closter
- Cresskill
- Demarest
- Dumont
- East Rutherford
- Edgewater
- Elmwood Park
- Englewood Cliffs
- Englewood
- Fair Lawn
- Hackensack
- Harrington Park
- Hasbrouck Heights
- Haworth
- Ho-Ho-Kus
- Little Ferry
- Maywood
- Moonachie
- Northvale
- Old Tappan
- Oradell
- Park Ridge
- Pascack Valley Regional
- Ridgefield Park
- River Edge
- River Vale
- Rutherford
- Saddle Brook
- Tenafly
- Waldwick
Snow will begin falling late Wednesday evening, moving in from the south and spreading north overnight, according to forecasters. As temperatures rise, the snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain before turning to all rain by late morning or early afternoon.
"Freezing rain is looking to be the bigger concern," meteorologists said, warning that icy roads and sidewalks could create dangerous conditions for drivers and pedestrians during the Thursday morning commute.
The active weather pattern will continue through the weekend, with another wintry system possible Saturday night into Sunday and a second storm expected next Tuesday into Wednesday, the NWS said.
