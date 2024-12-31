Man Sets Off Smoke Bomb In Route 22 McDonald's, Flees In White Audi: Cops

The incident occurred on Thursday, Dec. 26, around 5 p.m., according to Union Police. The suspect allegedly emerged from the restaurant’s bathroom and detonated a red-colored incendiary smoke bomb. Witnesses reported that he appeared to be filming the act for social media purposes.

Customers eating at the time were alarmed and evacuated the building. The suspect then fled to a waiting white Audi parked outside and left the scene heading east on Route 22.

The man was captured in a photo wearing a Ralph Lauren hooded sweatshirt, a black head wrap, ripped blue jeans, and black boots.

Meanwhile, in Bergen County, a DUI driver slammed into a Hackensack McDonald's early Tuesday, Dec. 31, injuring a worker and causing a gas leak, as reported by Daily Voice.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about his social media accounts to contact Detective Carthaniel Crum at CCrum@uniontownship.com or by phone at 908-851-5000. All calls will be kept confidential.

The Union Fire Department also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, but police said the smoke bomb caused damage to the restaurant’s floor.

