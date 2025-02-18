Lucky Streak: Multiple $10K Winning NJ Lottery Tickets Sold — Here's Where

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Wayne: Plains Pharmacy at 578 Valley Road, sold on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Newark: Elm & Union Convenient Store, 109 Elm St., sold on Feb. 10.

Hillsdale: Quick Shop, 48 Paterson St., sold on Feb. 11.

Dover: BP gas station, 18 Route 46 East, sold on Feb. 13.

A ticket winning the $1 million prize was sold in Perth Amboy on Feb. 11.

Lottery officials urge all players to check their tickets and claim their winnings.

The $1,000,000 Spectacular scratch-off game offers multiple chances to win big, with a grand prize of $1 million still up for grabs.

