18-Year-Old Newark Man Busted In Union Twp Home Break-In: Police

At 6:20 a.m., officers responded to a home on Andrew Street Park who said his home was being broken into, Union Township Police said. Police responded and engaged in a foot chase with two men running from the home, officers said.

A getaway car pulled up and picked up one of the men, but Jaquann Scott was apprehended by police, officers said. The car is a stolen 2021 BMW that was taken in armed home burglary in Maplewood on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Detectives found the fleeing BMW and pursued it into Irvington and Newark until the stolen car was able to get away, police said.

The victim was awakened by his alarm and found that burglars had pried open a window in his home trying to gain entry, police said. The pry bar was recovered by officers at the scene, police said. The home most likely was targeted because the victim had a newer expensive car in his driveway, police said.

Scott was charged with the attempted burglary and resisting arrest, police said.

