Union City Police Sergeant Filed False Report: Prosecutor

On Thursday, Aug. 8, Ruben Rodriguez reported being injured during an encounter with a person at the Union City Police Department, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The person was charged with aggravated assault, Suarez said.

A review of records revealed Rodriguez’ report was incorrect and the assault did not occur, Suarez said. The Union City Police Department suspended Rodriguez after being notified of the charge, Suarez said.

He was charged with false reporting to a law enforcement authority and released pending a court appearance, Suarez said.

