Union City Man Sexually Assaulted 10-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor

Francisco Ruiz sexually assaulted the 10-year-old girl at his apartment in Union City last month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Ruiz threatened to harm the girl if she reported the crimes, Suarez said. The two are family acquaintances, Suarez said.

Ruiz was arrested by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force at a residence on Avenue C in Bayonne and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

He is charged with sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats and criminal restraint, Suarez said.

