Union City Man Had 1K Images Of Child Porn: Prosecutor

In April, law enforcement received a referral that Erik Umana was storing child sexual abuse material on a cellular device, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A court authorized search of his phone recovered over 1,000 images of child sexual abuse material, Suarez said.

Umana is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of child sexual abuse material, Suarez said. He was arrested at the Essex County Correctional Facility where he was being detained on a separate matter, Suarez said.

