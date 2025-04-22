Union City Father Of 4 On Ventilator After Heart Stops For 18 Minutes: Fundraiser

On Sunday, April 6, Sanchez suffered a seizure in his sleep and his heart stopped. He went into cardiac arrest and his heart stopped beating for 18 minutes. Before that, Sanchez was a healthy, energetic, loving father, Tobin Jacob, who organized the fundraiser said.

Sanchez is unconscious and dependent on a ventilator for breathing, leaving his wife, Stephanie, to care for their four children, Aria, 10, Wynter, 9, Justin, 7 and Jeremiah, 4 months.

"Justin is one of those rare people who makes the world better just by being in it," Jacob wrote. "He is a man of deep faith and deep love; a pillar in his community, serving through his church, mentoring youth, sharing his energy with his friends both young and old. His impact is felt across generations."

The fundraiser's goal is to help Sanchez's family stay afloat and assist with the numerous medical bills. As of Tuesday, April 22, more than $53,000 has been raised.

"No one ever expects to be in this situation," Jacob wrote. "But we know we’re not alone. We know that love stretches far and wide — and we believe in the power of community. Justin has always been someone who shows up for others — now it’s our turn to show up for him."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

