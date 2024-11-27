Fair 51°

Murder: Man Beaten Dead, Found Behind Union City Building, Prosecutor Says

A Hudson County man who was found lifeless behind a building earlier this month has been confirmed as a homicide victim after investigators determined he was beaten to death, officials said.

Photo Credit: Union City PD
Cecilia Levine
Reynaldo Gonzalez, 56, of Union County, was discovered unresponsive behind a building on 23rd Street on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at around 11 a.m., Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Responding officers pronounced him dead at the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined on Wednesday, Nov. 26, that Gonzalez died from complications of blunt force injuries, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. His death was ruled a homicide, prompting the Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit to take over the investigation.

No arrests have been made, and officials are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or submit an anonymous tip at Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Tip Line. All information will remain confidential.

