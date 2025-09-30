On Saturday, Sept. 27, Union City police responded to a stabbing at 30th Street and Jeanette Street after a woman said she was approached by an unknown man, later identified as Axel Fuentes-Zavala, who stabbed her in the back multiple times after a brief interaction, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, Mello said.

Fuentes-Zavala was identified as a suspect in a similar incident in North Bergen, Mello said. He is charged with aggravated assault, multiple weapons offenses and harassment, Mello said.

