Man Groped 12-Year-Old At Pool, Explicitly Messaged 13-Year-Old: Hudson Prosecutor

Malik Pardo, of Union City, groped the first victim in June 2024 at a city pool, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said. It was not immediately clear when he sent the messages to his alleged second victim.

Pardo was arrested following an investigation and was charged with sexual assault by contact and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Mello said.

He was arrested in the area of New York Avenue and 9th Street in Union City and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending his first court appearance.

Acting Prosecutor Mello credited the Special Victims Unit with the investigation and arrest with the assistance of the Union City Police Department.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234.

