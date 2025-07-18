$1 Million Fraud: Union City Man Scammed Elderly Victims With Phony Investment Scheme

Antonio Petrosino is charged with wire fraud and money laundering, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

From January 2016 through November 2024, Petrosino fraudulently induced the victims to transfer investment funds, mortgage payments, and other money to him, Habba said.

As part of his scheme, Petrosino presented himself as a financial services professional to his victims and falsely led them to believe that he would invest the victims’ money in brokerage accounts and other investment products or otherwise use it for their benefit, Habba said.

To perpetuate his fraud, Petrosino provided one elderly victim with falsified investment statements that purported to show that she had hundreds of thousands of dollars deposited in various investment accounts in her name, Habba said.

Petrosino also made various statements to victims assuring them that their money had been invested or used as promised, Habba said.

Instead of investing the money, Petrosino misappropriated the funds to pay for his personal expenses, including gambling, credit card payments, and rent on his luxury apartment unit, Habba said.

When confronted by victims about the status of the money they sent to him, Petrosino provided the victims and their family members false reassurances about the status of the victims’ funds to cover up his fraud, Habba said.

Petrosino stole more than approximately $1 million from the victims, Habba said

