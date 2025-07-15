Overcast 77°

Woman Killed In Trenton Double Shooting: Prosecutor

A 43-year-old Trenton woman was killed in a double shooting in Trenton on Monday evening, July 14, authorities said.

Trenton Police

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News
Sam Barron

At 11:51 p.m., Trenton police responded to the 600 block of North Clinton Avenue and found two people shot, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey and Trenton Police Director Steven Wilson said. 

The shooting victims were transferred to a nearby hospital where Shalynn Robinson was pronounced dead, authorities said. The shooting was preceded by a confrontation between two groups near Covert Alley, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

