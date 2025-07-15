Woman Killed In Trenton Double Shooting: Prosecutor

At 11:51 p.m., Trenton police responded to the 600 block of North Clinton Avenue and found two people shot, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey and Trenton Police Director Steven Wilson said.

The shooting victims were transferred to a nearby hospital where Shalynn Robinson was pronounced dead, authorities said. The shooting was preceded by a confrontation between two groups near Covert Alley, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trenton and receive free news updates.