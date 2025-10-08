Woman Dies After Hit By Light Rail Train In Trenton: NJ Transit

At 5:55 p.m., a light rail vehicle on the River LINE struck the woman, who has not been identified, a mile north of the Bordentown Station in Trenton, NJ Transit said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, NJ Transit said.

There were no reported injuries to the operator or the 34 customers on board, NJ Transit said. River LINE rail service is suspended in both directions between Cass Street and Roebling Stations, NJ Transit said.. New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation.

