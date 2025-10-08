Light Rain 65°

SHARE

Woman Dies After Hit By Light Rail Train In Trenton: NJ Transit

A woman was fatally struck by a light rail train in Trenton Wednesday morning, Oct. 8, authorities said.

NJ Transit light rail train

NJ Transit light rail train

 Photo Credit: Adam E. Moreira/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

At 5:55 p.m., a light rail vehicle on the River LINE struck the woman, who has not been identified, a mile north of the Bordentown Station in Trenton, NJ Transit said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, NJ Transit said.

There were no reported injuries to the operator or the 34 customers on board, NJ Transit said. River LINE rail service is suspended in both directions between Cass Street and Roebling Stations, NJ Transit said.. New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Trenton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE