Victim ID'd In Fatal Trenton Double Shooting: Prosecutor

A 38-year-old Trenton resident has been identified as the man killed in a fatal double shooting on Saturday, April 19, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News
Sam Barron

At 4:14 a.m., officers were in the area of East State Street and heard multiple gunshots, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said. They rushed to the 200 block of East State Street and discovered Marquis Skillman, 38, and a woman, 39, with gunshot wounds, Marbrey said. Skillman was pronounced dead soon after while the woman had non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg, Marbrey said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Marbrey said.

