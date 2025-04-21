Victim ID'd In Fatal Trenton Double Shooting: Prosecutor

At 4:14 a.m., officers were in the area of East State Street and heard multiple gunshots, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said. They rushed to the 200 block of East State Street and discovered Marquis Skillman, 38, and a woman, 39, with gunshot wounds, Marbrey said. Skillman was pronounced dead soon after while the woman had non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg, Marbrey said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Marbrey said.

