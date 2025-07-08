Two Men Charged In Fatal Trenton Drive-By Shooting: Prosecutor

At 8:52 p.m., Trenton police responded to the 100 block of Passaic Street and found four shooting victims, three men and a 16-year-old girl, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey and Trenton Police Director Steven Wilson said. The victims were standing outside on Passaic Street when shots were fired at them from a vehicle that pulled up, stopped, and then fled the scene, authorities said.

Koran Hunter, 24, was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Trevor Manning and Jahmir Laws, both 25, have been charged with murder, conspiracy, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a handgun and multiple counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault, authorities said.

Manning and Laws were both arrested on Friday, July 4, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trenton and receive free news updates.