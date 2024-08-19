Two Men Arrested For Paintball Shooting Spree In Trenton, Police Say

Jamal Crusoe, 24, and Jesse Jones, 20, were arrested in the case, the Trenton Police Department said in a news release on Monday, Aug. 19. Their arrests came after a three-month investigation into the paintball shootings in the city in June.

Police received several reports of men hit by paintballs shot from a moving vehicle. In separate incidents, two men were walking on a sidewalk when they were hit and a third was struck while sitting on a porch.

Each victim suffered bruises and scrapes.

"One of the victims [was] struck at least five times with wounds to his chest, back, forearm, and both sides of his body," the police department said.

State troopers and Trenton police spoke with the victims, reviewing evidence to identify the suspects and their vehicle. Officers eventually obtained arrest warrants for Crusoe and Jones.

Police saw Crusoe walking on the 100 block of Walnut Avenue. He tried to run away but surrendered about one block from where he was first spotted.

Investigators said Crusoe had "a distributable amount" of suspected heroin. A gun was also found near where Crusoe ran from police and detectives will review surveillance video to see if he tried to get rid of the gun.

Crusoe was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (heroin), and intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (heroin) within 500 feet of a park.

Jones was arrested "without incident" on the 600 block of Riverside Drive. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information about the paintball shootings should call Trenton police at 609-575-2235.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trenton and receive free news updates.