At 11:54 a.m., troopers responded to Route 295 in Logan Township after a Dodge minivan struck the back of a Freightliner that was parked on the right shoulder, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Ibtissam Sankar, the driver of the Dodge, was killed in the crash, Lebron said. A passenger in the Dodge sustained minor injuries, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trenton and receive free news updates.