Trenton Resident Charged With Shooting Man In Both Legs: Police

At 1:56 p.m. on Monday, April 28, officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Middle Rose Street and found a man shot in both legs with fractures to his femur and kneecap, Trenton police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Following an investigation, Timothy Lewis was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a gun, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

Lewis was placed under arrest by the Mercer County Marshal's Task Force in Ewing Township, police said.

