Trenton Police Officer Shot: Authorities

A police officer in Trenton was shot on Saturday, Oct. 4, authorities said.

Trenton Police at the scene.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News
Sam Barron

The officer was shot in the leg while reaching for a suspect's gun, Gov. Phil Murphy said. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Murphy said.

The officer was working as part of a task force with the New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression Central Unit, The NJ State Troopers NCO Association said.

A New Jersey State Trooper was injured after being struck by shrapnel, authorities said. Both officers are expected to recover, authorities said.

