Trenton Murder Suspect Captured On NJ Transit Train Days After Sidewalk Stabbing: Prosecutor

Jermaine Scott, 48, of Hamilton, was dropped off at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton with a stab wound to the abdomen around 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey

Hospital staff said Scott arrived in a white, four-door sedan. He was rushed into surgery but “succumbed to his injuries a short time later,” the prosecutor said.

An investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Trenton Police determined that the stabbing occurred on the sidewalk in the 200 block of Tyler Street. Detectives used witness interviews and surveillance footage to identify Jahvel Hale, 26, of Trenton, as the suspect, Marbrey said.

Investigators say Hale and Scott had an argument before Hale stabbed Scott in the upper torso.

Hale was located on Monday, May 19, riding the River Line in Palmyra. He was taken into custody without incident by NJ Transit Police.

Hale is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain him pending trial.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective James Rickey at (609) 989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

