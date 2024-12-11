Trenton Man Targeted Business Owners In Deadly Crime Spree, Federal Prosecutors Say

Paul McNeil, 38, was charged with murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, three counts of Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy, and multiple gun offenses, New Jersey's U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a news release on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

According to court documents and statements, McNeil and a co-conspirator robbed an automotive recycling shop in Ewing on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The two made off with $150,000 and a legally registered firearm.

Later that day, McNeil purchased a vehicle with a $9,500 down payment in cash.

Months later, McNeil followed Anthony Irizarry, the owner of Octane 609 Smoke Shop in Trenton, from his store to his home in Lawrence Township on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. As Irizarry entered his home at around 12:30 a.m., McNeil confronted him and demanded cash.

According to Irizarry's wife, he reportedly pleaded, "No, no, no... please, here, you can have it," before he was shot in the back. McNeil also took Irizarry's jewelry he wore and McNeil escaped.

Investigators said McNeil's cellphone had pictures of him wearing Irizarry's jewelry. The jewelry was later recovered from McNeil’s vehicle.

Irizarry was pronounced dead at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. The 36-year-old was survived by his wife and three children, according to his obituary from Buklad-Merlino Memorial Home.

Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Irizarry moved to the Trenton area when he was six. Known for his love of cars and devotion to his children, Irizarry was remembered as a beloved father, husband, and entrepreneur.

Prosecutors said in a third incident, McNeil broke into the Ewing home of a house-flipping business owner on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. McNeil pointed a gun at three victims, including two children, and bound them with zip ties before stealing $4,500 in cash and personal items.

The business owner was not there during the home invasion.

"Violent offenders should take this investigation as a warning that the FBI Newark and our law enforcement partners are pursuing criminals who believe they can act with impunity and not face justice," said Nelson Delgado, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's office in Newark.

If convicted, McNeil faces the death penalty or life in prison for murder during a violent crime. Additional charges carry mandatory minimums ranging from seven to ten years.

Each count also carries potential fines of up to $250,000.

