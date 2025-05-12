Trenton Man Stabbed, Sexually Assaulted Woman: Prosecutor

That evening, a woman told law enforcement that after she refused Jahassan Jones' demand to engage in sexual intercourse, he struck her several times on her head with a rock, knocking her to the ground, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

Jones then stabbed the woman with a sharp glass object before pulling off her clothing and sexually assaulting her, Marbrey said. Jones was arrested the next day, Marbrey said. The woman remains hospitalized, police said.

Jones is charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon and possessing heroin, Marbrey said.

