Trenton Man Possessed Guns, Dealt Fentanyl, Cocaine: Feds

A 33-year-old Trenton man was arrested and charged this week with illegally possessing firearms and dealing fentanyl and cocaine, authorities said.

Sam Barron

On Wednesday, May 15, police searched the apartment of Jose Colon-Matos, recovering two loaded firearms from a safe, including one with an obliterated serial number, large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine and $9,000 in cash, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Colon-Matos was being a previously convicted felon in possession of two firearms, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Sellinger said. 

He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, Sellinger said.

