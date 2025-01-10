Trenton Man Possessed Guns, Dealt Fentanyl, Cocaine: Feds

On Wednesday, May 15, police searched the apartment of Jose Colon-Matos, recovering two loaded firearms from a safe, including one with an obliterated serial number, large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine and $9,000 in cash, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Colon-Matos was being a previously convicted felon in possession of two firearms, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Sellinger said.

He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, Sellinger said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trenton and receive free news updates.