Trenton Man IDed As Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Hit, Run Vehicle: Morris County Prosecutor

Jelson Cabrera was struck on Route 46 West near Sandra Drive, a spokeswoman for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

The vehicle fled the scene, authorities said. Cabrera was transported to Morristown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Investigators said they believe the suspect vehicle is a silver or gray 2019 to 2021 Toyota RAV 4, which is missing a sideview mirror on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Parsippany Police at 973-263-4300, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trenton and receive free news updates.