Trenton Man Falsified Water Quality Reports: OAG

Cesar Lugo, a Trenton resident, worked as a water sample collector from October to November 2023, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. He knowingly submitted fraudulent or falsified water testing results and fraudulent or falsified chain of custody forms to the Trenton Water Works, Platkin said.

Lugo did not perform water collections when he was supposed to and submitted timesheets that indicated he was performing his assigned work duties and was entitled to payment, when he was not working, Platkin said.

Lugo is charged with official misconduct, theft by deception, violating the Safe Drinking Water Act by tampering with records, tampering with public records or information and falsifying information, Platkin said.

