Trenton Man Engaged In Sexually Explicit Convo With Idaho Teen: Prosecutor

A mother reported to police in Idaho that her 14-year-old daughter posted an advertisement seeking babysitting opportunities and was contacted by Travis Reisen, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

Reisen proceeded to engage in a sexually explicit conversation with her and extorted images and video from her portraying her in a sexually explicit manner, Marbrey said.

On Tuesday, July 22, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Reisen’s residence on Lee Avenue, where detectives seized multiple items of evidentiary value, Marbrey said.

Reisen is charged with manufacturing child sexual abuse material, sexual assault, possession of child sexual abuse material, endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with evidence, Marbrey said. Reisen was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Mercer County Correction Center, Marbrey said.

