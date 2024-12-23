Trenton Man Dies In Shooting, Investigation Underway: Police

Shakeem Lemach Davis of Trenton died in the shooting on Sunday, Dec. 22, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said in a news release. An age wasn't given for Davis.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 100 block of South Cook Avenue at around 5:51 p.m. Davis appeared to have been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remained ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or 609-256-0997.

