Trenton Inmate Guilty Of Killing Man Day Before His Release: Prosecutor

A 45-year-old Trenton inmate was convicted of first degree murder on Thursday, May 29, in the death of a fellow prisoner at Bayside State Prison in 2022, authorities said.

Bruce Duette

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

On Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 Martin Sanchez was found unresponsive in his cell with severe injuries to his face at the prison in Leesburg, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of death determined to be blunt force head injuries and neck compression. authorities said. Bruce Duette was charged after his DNA was located on the inside of a sneaker, sock and under the victim's fingernails, authorities said.

Sanchez was due to be released from prison the following day, authorities said.

Duette faces 30 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in July, authorities said.

