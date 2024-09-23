Trenton Boy, 17, Killed In Sunday Afternoon Shooting: Prosecutors

Opium Leverette, 17, died in the shooting on Sunday, Sept. 22, Acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa Hilton said in a news release.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Parkside and Homan avenues at around 12:32 p.m. Officers gave aid to Leverette after finding him with a gunshot wound to his back.

Paramedics rushed Leverette to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased at 1:09 p.m.

No arrests have been made in the case as of press time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-278-2720 or 609-331-5010.

