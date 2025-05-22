Trenton Arsonist Learns Fate In Deadly Fire That Killed His Baby, Family Members: Prosecutor

Michael Sanders was convicted in March of four counts of first degree murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated arson, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

On Friday, July 9, 2021, at 3:40 a.m., a fire at 213 Woodlawn Ave. quickly engulfed both sides of the two and a half story, wood frame duplex, causing a partial roof collapse, Marbrey said.

A nine-month-old baby girl, identified as Malani Sanders, Sanders’ daughter, and Tiffany Abrams-Jones, 42, her grandmother were found dead at the scene, Marbrey said. Three additional individuals were transported to the hospital with critical burn injuries, Marbrey said. The baby’s grandfather, 50-year-old Prince Jones, died two days later and Zamair McRae, 18, died several weeks later.

Sanders had previously made threats to the occupants of the home, Marbrey said. He purchased torch lighter and cigars from a gas station 10 minutes before the fire started and was seen walking toward the house, Marbrey said.

