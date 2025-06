Troopers responded around 5:58 a.m. to the northbound side of the highway near milepost 45.8 in Westampton Township, Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

A preliminary investigation found that Timothy Long, 50, was driving a Honda SUV when he lost directional control, went off the road, struck a traffic sign and a tree, and the vehicle caught fire, Marchan said.

Long died as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

