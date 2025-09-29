Scooter Rider Critically Injured After Car Drives Over Him: Trenton PD

At 4:15 a.m., officers responded to 64 Oakland St. after a scooterist was riding on Oakland Street from Prospect Street toward Mellon Street, Trenton police said. The scooter rider attempted to avoid a head-on collision with a vehicle but fell under the car, police said.

The car drove over the scooterist, dragging him underneath the vehicle for a short distance before continuing on Oakland Street, police said.

Officers found the scooter rider bleeding out his ears, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

The scooter rider has multiple fractures of the spine, ribs, and femur and a collapsed lung, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

