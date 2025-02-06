Repeat Offender Convicted In Trenton Drive-By Faces Up To 30 Years In Prison: Prosecutor

As a repeat offender, Davion Smith faces up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of aggravated assault and numerus weapons charges, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

At 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, Trenton police responded to the 100 block of Oakland Avenue on a report of shots fired and observed a vehicle, driven by Smith, leaving the scene at high speed, Marbrey said.

A search of that vehicle resulted in the recovery of a defaced .38 caliber revolver, Marbrey said. Surveillance video from area of the shooting captured Smith firing a handgun in the direction of a separate vehicle before he fled the scene, Marbrey said.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced in April, Marbrey said. The jury found him eligible for sentencing to an extended term under New Jersey’s “Persistent Offender” statute,

